Steve Lacy Responds To Drake Calling Him “A Fragile Opp”

Drake, who was roundly defeated by Kendrick Lamar in their feud this year, has yet to weigh in on Kendrick’s triumphant new album GNX, but he’s still picking fights with people in Kendrick’s vicinity. The latest target of his passive aggression is Steve Lacy, one of many Los Angeles area talents who appeared at Kendrick’s celebratory Pop Out concert on Juneteenth.

Drake appeared on the Canadian video game streamer xQc’s stream Sunday, during which time xQc played Lacy’s chart-topping hit “Bad Habit.” Drake’s commentary on the track: “This guy’s like a fragile opp, but he has some good songs though.” When xQc asked Drake to clarify, Drake replied, “Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.” Today Lacy has responded. On Instagram, he posted a half-smirking emoji face with the caption “who tryna be my…fragile opp.”

During the same stream, when “Starboy” by Drake’s collaborator-turned-enemy the Weeknd came on, Drake instructed xQc to turn it off. “We’re real 6ixers,” Drake said. “We don’t listen to that.” OK, Drake. At the top of the show, while leading a toast, Drake also asserted that he was “fully intact — mind, body, and soul.” In a seeming allusion to the beef, he said, “You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it.” In a text screenshot posted by NFR Podcast, Kendrick seemed amused by all that.

