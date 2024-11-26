Heartbreak hits different around the holidays. Sugar World explore this on their new song “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve,” which serves as a quick but poignant breakup ballad.

“It’s a soft and melancholy track about losing touch with a past love and reminiscing on a winter spent together,” the LA twee-pop group explains. It comes from A Sugar Christmas 2, the sequel to their 2020 Christmas EP. Check out “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve” below.

A Sugar Christmas 2 is out in December via Sunday Records.