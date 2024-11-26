Sugar World – “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve”

New Music November 25, 2024 9:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Sugar World – “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve”

New Music November 25, 2024 9:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Heartbreak hits different around the holidays. Sugar World explore this on their new song “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve,” which serves as a quick but poignant breakup ballad.

“It’s a soft and melancholy track about losing touch with a past love and reminiscing on a winter spent together,” the LA twee-pop group explains. It comes from A Sugar Christmas 2, the sequel to their 2020 Christmas EP. Check out “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve” below.

A Sugar Christmas 2 is out in December via Sunday Records.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

5 days ago 0

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & Nas Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s “Wacced Out Murals” Namechecks

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar GNX

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest