Sugar World – “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve”
Heartbreak hits different around the holidays. Sugar World explore this on their new song “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve,” which serves as a quick but poignant breakup ballad.
“It’s a soft and melancholy track about losing touch with a past love and reminiscing on a winter spent together,” the LA twee-pop group explains. It comes from A Sugar Christmas 2, the sequel to their 2020 Christmas EP. Check out “(You Broke My Heart) On Christmas Eve” below.
A Sugar Christmas 2 is out in December via Sunday Records.