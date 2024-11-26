Posthumous Album From The Chills’ Martin Phillipps Announced

New Zealand jangle-pop legend Martin Phillipps died unexpectedly in July at age 61. Before his passing, he had a 40-year run as the founding guitarist and only consistent member of the Chills, who put out seven studio albums between 1987 and 2021. Today, Fire Records have announced the posthumous Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs, a collection of 20 songs from the band’s early years revisited.

Throughout the final years of his life, Phillipps wanted to trace back to the Chills’ origins by poring over his collection of old tapes, many incomplete. He decided to flesh out these fragments of songs, resulting in their final iteration nearly 40 years after they were originally conceived. Spring Board wasn’t necessarily meant to be the final Chills release, but as fate would have it, it wound up being a fitting last chapter, with the blessing of both Phillipps’ family and bandmates.

Hear “If This World Was Made For Me” and see the full album tracklist below.

<a href="https://thechillsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/spring-board-the-early-unrecorded-songs">Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs by The Chills</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dolphins”

02 “Learn To Try Again”

03 “If This World Was Made For Me”

04 “Juicy Creaming Soda”

05 “I’ll Protect You”

06 “And When You’re There”

07 “Declaration”

08 “Stay Longer”

09 “Slime”

10 “Steel Skies”

11 “Jellyhead”

12 “Such Self Pity”

13 “Meet My Eyes”

14 “Bad Eggs”

15 “Lion Tamer”

16 “The Other”

17 “Since You Left Me”

18 “Watching Old Home Movies”

19 “I Saw Your Silhouette”

20 “I Don’t Want To Live Forever”

Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs is out 2/28 via Fire.