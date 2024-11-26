Imagine an alternate universe in which Glen Matlock played bass for Oasis. Apparently, the Sex Pistols member was offered the opportunity, but that lineup never came to fruition. He wasn’t ever too broken up about missing out on that, though, because he thinks Oasis are “boring.” And now Liam Gallagher has someone new with whom to mard.

Matlock talked about Oasis in an interview with NME published Sunday, saying:

I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey. I know the guys. Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great — he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em. There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago — in ’95, ’96 — and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it. I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah — I couldn’t wait to go.

Not even two days later, Liam Gallagher issued his statement: “FUCK HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS,” he responded on Twitter/X, referring to Sid Vicious, though neither Vicious nor Matlock played very much bass on Never Mind The Bollocks. I won’t weigh in any further on that. See Gallagher’s response below.