Dead Boys Singer Quits, Claims Label Wants To Use AI Stiv Bators

On Monday (Nov. 25), Cleveland punk crew Dead Boys, who formed in 1976, announced a new album helmed by original guitarist Cheetah Chrome with an all-star lineup: Cheetah on guitar and vocals, Clem Burke of Blondie on drums, Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols on bass. Shortly after, former singer Jake Hout explained his departure from the band, saying the label was going to use AI technology to recreate the late singer Stiv Bators’ voice.

“The shortest I can get this story is this: Cleopatra said it would be an A.I. record but Cheetah assured me it would NOT,” Hout’s statement on Instagram began, continuing:

But the opening line of the contract reads…“Artist has agreed that such Performances shall be Vocal performances (the “Performances”) utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for purposes of creating works based on the original voice of Stiv Bators, to be used on Company’s master recordings of the songs” ….So I said No. I told Cheetah immediately I would be forced to quit publicly. And tell everybody why. -And that it would probably go off like an H-bomb. This was in August. I reminded him frequently. Daily by the end. To no avail. I know that there are grey areas with line-up changes and artistic tools etc. There’s a massive irony here, I actually sympathize w the “no Stiv no Dead Boys” crowd. -I get it! I always have! But, for me personally, A.I. is the bridge too far. I always tried to do right by Stiv and bring his music to life with heart and blood and passion and spirit. A.I. ain’t got none a that stuff. ****I love you all so much and will miss you bad, but my path in this has come to its end.

The album is slated for release next year and is currently untitled. It features guest performances from James Williamson of the Stooges and Michael Monroe of Hanoi Rocks. Meanwhile, Dead Boys have shared that they’re looking for a new singer, and they responded to Hout’s allegations on Instagram:

The Dead Boys are actively seeking a new vocalist following the recent dismissal of their previous frontman. It became clear that fans were unwilling to embrace him as a replacement for the late, great Stiv Bators, whose legendary presence remains irreplaceable. Since his departure, the former member has unleashed venom and anger against Dead Boys founder Cheetah Chrome and Cleopatra Records, spreading a storm of misinformation and untruths across social media. Despite these actions, the band remains united and focused on the future, urging fans with a clear message: “Wait for the record. You won’t be disappointed.” While the situation has been challenging, we wish him the best in his future endeavors. Cleopatra Records fully supports the Dead Boys during this period of transition and eagerly anticipates the release of their highly anticipated new album next year.

