Earlier this year, MIKE teamed up with Tony Seltzer for the album Pinball. The New York rapper is back today with the announcement of his new LP Showbiz, arriving at the end of January. For now, he’s sharing the single “You’re The Only One Watching,” which follows last month’s “Pieces Of A Dream.”

MIKE produced “You’re The Only One Watching” and co-directed the music video with Ryosuke Tanzawa. He’s also getting ready for a 71-date tour that’ll take up the first half of his 2025. Check out the “You’re The Only One Watching” video below.

Showbiz is out 1/31 via 10k.