The Men, that NYC garage-punk institution, are back today with news of their next LP. Buyer Beware is coming at the end of February via Fuzz Club, and its emphatic opening track is out today. “Pony” charges ahead with significant horsepower, capturing the Men’s sheer force and unbound energy. There’s a bit of pop to it despite the gritty live-to-tape aesthetic, as Mark Perro explains in his statement:

This one picked up the name Pony cuz it felt a little sugary and sweet. It was one of those things that just came out when we talked about the song and it stuck. I’m really happy with the fuzz tones we got on here, and the harmony vocals from Nick [Chiericozzi] and Jess [Poplawski] take this to another level. Lyrically, it’s about that transitional moment – when the jig is up.

Watch the “Pony” video below and be grateful that it’s not a Ginuwine cover, which would not have gone well.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pony”

02 “At The Movies”

03 “Buyer Beware”

04 “Fire Sermon”

05 “PO Box 96”

06 “Charm”

07 “Black Heart Blue”

08 “Nothing Wrong”

09 “Control”

10 “Dry Cycle”

11 “The Path”

12 “Tombstone”

13 “Get My Soul”

Buyer Beware is out 2/28 on Fuzz Club. Pre-order it here.