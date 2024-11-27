Real Lies – “Loverboy”

New Music November 27, 2024 10:26 AM By Abby Jones

London duo Real Lies are back today with a new single called “Loverboy.” It’s a dreamy, clubby song about how “the world has never felt more exhilarating or more awful.” The duo’s Kevin Lee Kharas explains further in a statement:

“Loverboy” is for all of London’s Blade Runners, criss-crossing the lonely city at night with the aid of their navigation devices, aching for real human connection after a week spent with screens.

From dusk till dawn, a window briefly opens, and young Londoners can tear free from the grids – the mesmerising algorithms, the markets, the climate clock and “day in the life of a single city girl” TikToks. For a few hours, they can be who they really are, with people who long only to be with each other.

Watch director Galen Bullivant’s video for “Loverboy” below.

