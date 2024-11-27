Watch Our Interviews From Vacations’ MATES Festival 2024

Earlier this month Australian indie rockers Vacations curated and headlined their very own MATES festival at the Bellwether in LA. Intended as a showcase and a conversation between artists Vacations frontman Campbell Burns has long admired, it also featured performances from fellow Aussie artists Jaguar Jonze and WAAX, the UK’s Puma Blue, and Claud, Yot Club, Ian Sweet, and Kacy Hill from the US. We caught up with the performers backstage to discuss the Australian vs. American music scenes and more. Watch below and check out our recap of the night here.