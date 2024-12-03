Welcome to Stereogum’s inaugural Best Songs Of The Year list. Typically in December, our staff members share 10 personal favorite tracks each — which we will still be doing, don’t worry — but after 23 years, we felt it was time to do a collective countdown. This year was stacked with memorable releases: legendary rappers dropped exciting records fueled by heated feuds, beloved bands returned with game-changing singles, and once-underrated pop singers became cultural fixtures with irresistible earworms. We had opinions and, since we kept track of the the best songs every week, we were prepared.

This project required a lot of narrowing down. Fortunately we also had the participation of Stereogum contributing writers to help us reach consensus. It’s not easy to try to sum up and rank an entire year of music, but we took the job seriously. Below is our list of the 50 best songs of 2024, along with a playlist. Are you bumpin’ that? —Danielle Chelosky