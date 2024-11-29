John Mayer is hosting a new show on SiriusXM called How’s Life. It’s a series in which he interviews fellow musicians about their respective lives, and it appears on the channel Life With John Mayer. How’s Life premiered last night with a pilot episode featuring guest Billy Joel, who debuted some previously unheard music.

Near the end of the episode, around the 35-minute mark, Mayer asked Joel if he was sitting on any “spare part” song ideas that he could reveal. “I always told myself, ‘I wanna do something with this,'” Joel said of the short piano riff he debuted, which he’s had up his sleeve for “years and years and years.” He added: “My song title was ‘Every Time.’ The thought behind that was, ‘I’ll screw it up every time.'”

Back in February, Joel released his first new song in 17 years. Hear a bit of “Every Time” and watch highlights from Joel’s interview with Mayer below.