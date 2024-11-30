Familiarize Yourself With The Rules For Seeing Wicked

For the past few months, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have kept the Wicked promo cycle eventful. The film finally hit theaters last week, but fans are partaking in a lot of questionable practices.

USA Today reported that some theaters have been making moviegoers remove green face paint due to safety concerns. Of course they’re just trying to show support for Erivo’s character, but apparently that is not recommended. Neither is posting photos of the title screen card; the Alamo Drafthouse tweeted that they would rather you not do that.

Were you thinking of doing poppers during the screening? It’s probably not the best idea. According to a Reddit post, one moviegoer was “sniffing poppers at the start of every musical number and then bobbing his head around while he felt the rush.” Maybe save that for Charli XCX’s next Brat tour instead.

There has been a lot of discussion about whether or not it’s acceptable to sing along during the musical numbers. At the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, Erivo shared her thoughts, “I’m okay with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves; it’s time for everyone else to join. It’s wonderful.”

