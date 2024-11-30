Jazz-Metal Trio PainKiller Release First New Album In 30 Years

PainKiller formed in 1991, consisting of composer and saxophonist John Zorn, Napalm Death drummer Mick Harris, and bassist-producer Bill Laswell. The trio bridged jazz and grindcore, and their most recent album was 1994’s Execution Ground. Now, they’re back with the long-awaited follow-up Samsara.

According to a New York Times profile, the feat hasn’t been easy. Laswell, now age 69, has been struggling with diabetes, high blood pressure, a blood infection, as well as issues with his heart, kidneys, and lungs. He has also been dealing with a possible eviction from his Orange Music studios in New Jersey.

“The important thing about PainKiller, and it’s still true today: It’s the most extreme sax-bass-drums group that ever existed,” Zorn, 71, told the paper. The crew also says that another new album is slated for 2025. Stream Samsara below.





Samsara is out now via Tzadik.