Kacey Musgraves has been on tour for a minute now promoting her March album Deeper Well. I saw her in Brooklyn and she was good! During the show, there’s a part where Musgraves walks past the standing area of the crowd to get between the main stage and the B stage. From what I could tell, the audience was excited to see her walk by, but they were all cool about it. On Friday, however, someone was not cool about it.

At her Tampa show, Musgraves was doing the walking-through-the-crowd thing, and someone forcibly grabbed her arm. Musgraves jerked back, saying “What the fuck?” before carrying on. Clips of the moment went viral, with most folks ridiculing the grabber. Musgraves addressed the incident during her show the next night in Hollywood, Florida, telling the audience between songs: “Last night, this Tampa bitch, y’all,” she said as the arena booed. “She kinda ruined it for everybody. I thought I was gonna have to get real East Texas on her.” She then mimed taking off her earrings, which is tantamount to wishing harm on someone.

On Instagram Stories Musgraves added, “btw this is not okay and they’re lucky I didn’t instinctively swing.”

Please don’t try to grab Kacey Musgraves during her show. See clips of the incident and her response below.