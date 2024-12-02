Earlier this year, the great underground lifer Steve Albini passed away suddenly. Over his long career, Albini engineered hundreds, or possibly, thousands, of records. When he died, Albini was in the middle of working on another one. That album was Wish Defense, the latest work from the veteran Chicago post-punk trio FACS, and it’ll come out early next year. They’ve already shared its title track. Today, we get to hear another song from the last album that Steve Albini engineered.

That framing probably isn’t fair to FACS, whose clanking, seething racket deserves attention on its own. Albini would presumably object to being the central figure in blog posts about Wish Defense, but it is what it is. In any case, the new song “Desire Path” sounds really good. Listen below.

Wish Defense is out 2/7 on Trouble In Mind.