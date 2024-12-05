Armed With His Best Album Yet, Rich Amiri Is War Ready

Honestly, who isn’t war ready, at this point? Or maybe you’re war weary. All things considered, with recent events and the State Of Things, I don’t blame anyone for being on the verge of either strapping up or checking out. But in the case of Rich Amiri, the 20-year-old rapper with the deep and distinctive flow, the timely title of his upcoming fourth album War Ready, out this Friday, is more personal than socio-political. It came to him as his biggest hit to date, last fall’s “One Call,” was blowing up, propelled by the rocket fuel that is TikTok traction.

“It was kind of like my first time being famous,” the artist born Amiri Chase recalls over Zoom in mid-November. “And I really wasn’t ready for all that. I hadn’t been exposed to that many people before. And I was seeing a lot of negative things being said about me. So, I feel like what ‘war ready’ means to me is like, internally being ready to combat that, you know? Just combat whatever life may throw my way, whether or not I’m prepared for it. There was just a time when, every time I would go on the internet and see my name it was something that was frustrating to me.”

If you think, he’s exaggerating, just try Googling “Rich Amiri hate.” What you’ll find is a flurry of posts on the usual platforms, but particularly YouTube, by young men with apparently a lot of time on their hands to take gratuitous verbal shots at one of rap’s most likable young stars. And the maddening thing is, the trash talk feels like grasping at straws. Some go after what they see as Amiri’s lack of “authenticity”; the extent to which he’s taken advantage of TikTok in his come-up; vigorous marketing on the part of his producers Internet Money. Citing old video clips, people even clown on his fighting ability in high school (seriously?). But most frequently, Amiri’s critics allege, with zero proof, that his eight-figure music streams – nine-figures, in the case of “One Call” – are “botted” and that his touted popularity is artificially inflated.

The truth is, Rich Amiri’s been on a steadily upward trajectory for the better part of five years, the writing and production on his records have only gotten more interesting – something that continues with War Ready – his numbers do continue to grow, and like other contemporaries, he landed on a catchy monster hit that took him to another level. Plus, he comes across as one of the most open and affable guys in music. So what gives? Could it be that underground hip-hop is just one of the most reflexively petty and shit-stirring spaces on the web?

“I feel like people are just like, lying?” Amiri says of his mouthy detractors who seem to like to hear themselves talk. “There was a point where people would just straight up lie. I mean, things that had no connection to the truth. It’s one thing if you take the truth, and you like, twist it in your own weird way? But there was a point in time where like I would look on the internet, and people would just make stuff up, from nowhere. And I had to train myself, to really not care about things like that.”

While it’s taken some doing, he has come to a more zen conclusion about it all. “I feel like hate Is always gonna be louder than love,” he says. “So I think that for me it was really easy to only focus on the negative, and ignore the hundreds, thousands of people that are coming to my shows, just to see me dance around on stage for an hour, you know?” In an interview earlier this year with RapTV, Amiri said the first lesson he learned when he got in the game is that “rappers are not your friends,” and called the hip-hop world “very high school.” While he declines to put anyone on blast who might have inspired that comment, and thereby “send them on a tirade,” he adds, “It’s very dog-eat-dog. I feel like the scene that people would group me in, if you were to see it back during like 2016, I feel like then it was very like, support everybody, everybody was working with each other and everything. But now I feel like it’s very dog-eat-dog.”

With War Ready, he should be able to take on all comers. Eighteen tracks make up Amiri’s most eclectic collection to date: swirly hybrids of trap, soul, and reverb (“I’m Gone,” “Oh Myy”); hazy rage with blown-out vocals (“U Like?”); and one track which borrows from the same decade-old Tame Impala track that once inspired Rihanna: “I sampled the song ‘New Person, Same Old Mistakes,’ so the title is kind of a spinoff, I called it “Same Ol’ Me.” The Kevin Parker original was a song that maybe not coincidentally wrestles with a desire to change artistically, just not too much. Amiri seems to be looking for a similar sweet spot of progress throughout War Ready. “I am definitely trying some new sounds,” he explains. “But I don’t think I’m taking chances. I feel like it’s gonna be received very well. I obviously have been experimenting, but I wouldn’t say it’s in a way where I’m not sure if people are gonna understand it. I’m very confident in the work.”

That “experimenting” is also evidenced in the fact that it’s taken about a year for War Ready to be ready, as the version that drops in a few days is actually the third iteration of the record – “Three completely different versions, with completely different tracks,” he affirms. Work on the first version began around the release of third LP Ghetto Fabulous in November of 2023. And while there have been breaks for touring – in April and May Amiri headlined the US and Canada, there were festival dates over the summer on both sides of the Atlantic, and last month he headlined European clubs – he’s been working and re-working the album throughout. What accounted for all the changes?

“It was a mix of everything,” he says. “It was a mix of like people around me, giving me their own pointers, and of me just not feeling confident with what I had. And also, it was what was going on in the culture around me, the sound. I just wanted to make sure the music sounded as current as possible and it didn’t sound like something that I was either supposed to be making years down the road, but also didn’t sound like something that somebody would drop like a year or two ago.”

In addition to his usual production team Internet Money, he also cites another collaborator who helped shape the record: producer Matt Cohn, who has worked with artists like the Weeknd, SZA, and Paris, Texas. “He did most of the melodies for this project, and he’s really like the main reason that the album sounds the way it sounds,” Amiri explains. “Because the album was in this like, semi-finished state, before I met him? But after we linked up and we started working, I was just, ‘Wow, like this song me and Matt made sounds really good. Ima swap it out for this song that we already have.’ And we ended up just replacing the entire project.”

He’s made some big strides in five years, the kid from the Boston suburbs who like many his age cut his teeth as a teen making music on a borrowed GarageBand. His formative years were the peak SoundCloud rap era, and the scene’s boldface names, Uzi, X, and Trippie all impacted him, as well as the late, seminal Southerner SpeakerKnockerz and the Atlanta godhead of Migos, Carti, Thug and the artist to whom Amiri’s vibe is most often likened, Future.