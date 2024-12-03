Los Angeles’ Cheekface have a new single out today. It’s called “Hard Mode,” a punky indie rock number punctuated by lots of hi-hat hits and some sweeping background vocals. And like all good things Cheekface, it’s got a good amount of snark: “Did you enjoy the novelty and then move on?/ I, of course, love that for you/ What are you moving on to?” Vocalist/guitarist Greg Katz explains:

This song is about growth and how fucking awkward it is, and it’s about growth’s younger sibling self-awareness, which is not the same as growth, and twice as awkward. The phrase “living life on hard mode” is something our touring keyboard player AJ likes to say when he does something that makes a routine task needlessly difficult, like reaching for something in a clumsy way when you could just ask someone to hand it to you.

Listen to “Hard Mode” below.