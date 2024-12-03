Kendrick Lamar & SZA Announce 2025 North American Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are tight. They used to be Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates, and they’ve continued to collaborate since Kendrick launched his own pgLang label, including two tracks on his new zeitgeist-seizing GNX LP. They did one of those celebrity-on-celebrity interviews recently for Harper’s Bazaar. And now they’re heading out on a co-headlining stadium tour.

The Cali collaborators will launch their Grand National Tour — so named for the car that inspired the title concept for GNX — in the spring. Things get started April 19 in Minneapolis and continue through June 18 in Washington, DC, with stops all over the US and one dip into Canada for a show in Toronto (enemy territory for Kendrick, theoretically).

There will be an exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale this Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale starts Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time on grandnationaltour.com. Check out the dates below; presumably those SoFi dates are going to go off.

TOUR DATES:

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium

I maintain that “All The Stars” is super underrated.