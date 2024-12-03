Kendrick Lamar & SZA Announce 2025 North American Tour
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are tight. They used to be Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates, and they’ve continued to collaborate since Kendrick launched his own pgLang label, including two tracks on his new zeitgeist-seizing GNX LP. They did one of those celebrity-on-celebrity interviews recently for Harper’s Bazaar. And now they’re heading out on a co-headlining stadium tour.
The Cali collaborators will launch their Grand National Tour — so named for the car that inspired the title concept for GNX — in the spring. Things get started April 19 in Minneapolis and continue through June 18 in Washington, DC, with stops all over the US and one dip into Canada for a show in Toronto (enemy territory for Kendrick, theoretically).
There will be an exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale this Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale starts Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time on grandnationaltour.com. Check out the dates below; presumably those SoFi dates are going to go off.
TOUR DATES:
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
I maintain that “All The Stars” is super underrated.