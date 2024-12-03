Here’s how blogging is supposed to work: There’s a catchy headline that gets you to click on the link, and then some chump writes a few paragraphs of context for what the headline actually means, and then there’s the actual piece of media that you clicked to find. But this is one of those cases where the context won’t really help you. What do you want from me? Keira Knightly played “Believe” on her teeth for Cher.

OK, fine. Cher has a new memoir to sell, so she’s out on the promo trail. That brought her to the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, and she was on there at the same time as Keira Knightley, a movie star with some big ol’ chompers. (Michael Fassbender and Josh Brolin were there, too.) Evidently, Knightley has this talent where she can play music by flicking her teeth, and she demonstrated that stupid human trick by clicking out something that sounded vaguely like the Cher hit “Believe.” Cher was impressed to the point of being dumbfounded: “But… I mean… you were hitting the notes!” Behold this spectacle in all its glory below.

That’s one minute and 26 seconds of your life that you will never get back. Perhaps you should make better decisions.