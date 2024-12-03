Brian John McBrearty’s music blurs together ambient jazz and post-rock to gorgeous effect. Or at least that’s what he does on the lead single from new album Remembering Repeating. The lineup on the new LP is McBrearty on synths, bass, and vocals; Matt Douglas on sax (also, tenor, and soprano) plus clarinet and flute; and the great Ryan Jewell on drums and percussion. On “Repeating,” they weave illuminating tones and textures around a thoughtful groove, letting the music unspool from its plaintive beginnings toward somewhere warm and joyous. Listen below.

<a href="https://brianjohnmcbrearty.bandcamp.com/album/remembering-repeating">Remembering Repeating by Brian John McBrearty</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Remembering”

02 “Repeating”

03 “Burning”

04 “Believing”

05 “Unfolding”

06 “Floating”

07 “Receiving”

Remembering Repeating is out 1/17 via Love Beyond Measure. Pre-order it here.