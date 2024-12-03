Brian John McBrearty – “Repeating”

New Music December 3, 2024 12:53 PM By Chris DeVille

Brian John McBrearty – “Repeating”

New Music December 3, 2024 12:53 PM By Chris DeVille

Brian John McBrearty’s music blurs together ambient jazz and post-rock to gorgeous effect. Or at least that’s what he does on the lead single from new album Remembering Repeating. The lineup on the new LP is McBrearty on synths, bass, and vocals; Matt Douglas on sax (also, tenor, and soprano) plus clarinet and flute; and the great Ryan Jewell on drums and percussion. On “Repeating,” they weave illuminating tones and textures around a thoughtful groove, letting the music unspool from its plaintive beginnings toward somewhere warm and joyous. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Remembering”
02 “Repeating”
03 “Burning”
04 “Believing”
05 “Unfolding”
06 “Floating”
07 “Receiving”

Remembering Repeating is out 1/17 via Love Beyond Measure. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease-And-Desist, While Feds Seize Thousands Of Other Fakes In LA

4 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2024

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Blasts Radiohead’s Thom Yorke And Jonny Greenwood Over BDS In New Interview

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest