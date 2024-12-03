C2C Festival has been a staple of Italy’s dance music scene for quite a while now, and after over two decades of operating in Europe, the fest is expanding to the US. The inaugural American C2C Festival has been scheduled for May 9 at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York, with a lineup boasting Oneohtrix Point Never, Nala Sinephro, Two Shell, evilgiane, and John Glacier, with more to be announced.

As part of the fest’s promise to deliver “unprecedented productions” on US soil, Oneohtrix Point Never’s set will also include live puppetry and video by Freeka Tet. Here’s C2C Festival founder/director Sergio Ricciardone’s statement about the New York fest:

Bringing C2C Festival to the US marks a pivotal milestone in the festival’s long journey,” says Sergio Ricciardone, Founder and Director C2C Festival. “Over the years, C2C has grown into a global platform for contemporary and avant-garde music. Choosing the Knockdown Center as the venue for our first U.S. edition aligns with C2C’s vision. Bold and forward-thinking, C2C Festival is excited to share its distinctive artistic vision —dedicated to the spirit of the avant-garde and new pop— with new communities. This event will create opportunities for cultural exchange while continuing to recontextualize music and art on a global scale.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Dec. 4, at noon ET here. More artists on the lineup will be announced soon.