Wham!’s “Last Christmas” Is 40 Today: Watch Rosé Cover It For Radio 1

“Last Christmas” has been looming in department stores each December for four decades. The Wham! yuletide hit turns 40 years old today, and right on schedule, Blackpink member Rosé covered it for today’s episode of BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge series. Fans in the YouTube comments are saying she had a sore throat, so don’t judge the performance too harshly. She also sang “APT,” the Bruno Mars collab from her debut solo album rosie, which is out this Friday. Watch her Live Lounge performance below.