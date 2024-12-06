The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2024

If there is a single word that encapsulates the broad state of electronic music right now, it is “gauzy.” Reflecting on a period marked by long nights in futuristic spaces, I recall taking in more sets indebted to Basic Channel than Orbital over the last 12 months. Sure, there were exceptions, with dubstep, jungle, and progressive house coming back into vogue. For the most part, though, it seems as if the style’s mutual consciousness agreed to cater to moody lounging in 2024. The best releases of the year are overarchingly cerebral and echoing, suited for hermetic subway journeys and bouts of introversion.

As is inevitably the case when assembling a conclusive roundup, it is nearly impossible to choose which albums make the cut. This latest electronic list was particularly challenging to trim, because I spent so much of the year diving headfirst into the genre’s outer realms, as a DJ whose day job requires sifting through unfamiliar music at a record store. I would be remiss not to shout out a number of highlights that I did not have the bandwidth to include up top: Solpara’s bashful full-length Melancholy Sabotage; the unrelenting Liebus EP Noise Protocol; Fergus Jones’ glum LP Ephemera; and upsammy’s naturalistic strange meridians all came close, and are beyond worthy of attention. Additionally, Floating Points, Caribou, and Four Tet each put out noteworthy records that showcase indietronica’s unlikely new home on the mainstage — I was grateful for the chance to cover all three within the context of a piece on the Four Tet And Friends festival here in New York City. On what this selection was winnowed down to, dubby clatters and formlessness reign supreme — an apprehensive score for an era in flux.

Here are the 10 strongest electronic records of 2024. Check out the list, and leave your own favorites in the comments.