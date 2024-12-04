Matty Healy Threatened To Slap Azealia Banks In Very Online Beef

Rich Polk/Getty Images, Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images

News December 4, 2024 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Matty Healy Threatened To Slap Azealia Banks In Very Online Beef

Rich Polk/Getty Images, Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images

News December 4, 2024 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

In this day and age, it’s rare to find pop stars, or even culty quasi-pop celebrities, who are willing to pop the fuck off on social media, but Azealia Banks is not scared. Banks has been an engagingly toxic online presence for over a decade, and she’s really been hitting her stride lately, offering unsolicited career advice and withering problematic shit-talk to virtually every other famous musician out there on the landscape. Banks has had many targets, and not all of those targets have responded. But the 1975’s Matty Healy is also willing to pop the fuck off on social media, and those two are really going at each other right now, to the point where Healy briefly threatened actual violence.

Back in 2023, when Matty Healy was dating Taylor Swift, Azealia Banks warned Swift away from him: “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies.” It became a Page Six story and everything. As this Reddit thread points out, Banks has also recently had words for Healy collaborator Charli XCX: “Lmao u r so damn phony Charli. U been bending over been bending over for the gays for years and they all still think ur a snoozefest. Stop being such a performative hag. The gays think ur booooooring sis give it up.” Banks has continued to tweet about Charli, and it hasn’t all been negative, but she’s not really trying to build any bridges, either. She is also not terribly fond of Lorde.

Azealia Banks is a lot, and she says a lot of fucked up stuff, but it’s also fascinating to read loud and intense takes on the music business from someone who’s still ostensibly in that business. Banks, for instance, would really like Charli XCX to win at least one major Grammy.

Last month, after Charli hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, Banks blasted Charli’s song “360” for ripping off Ciara’s “1, 2 Step.”

Matty Healy, back on Twitter after a hiatus, responded by quote-tweeting Banks and saying, “Shut up you fucking prat.” (“Prat” is a very British insult, and it’s not quite as rude as many other very British insults. It’s schoolyard stuff.)

Yesterday, Banks tweeted that Charli XCX “used to be soooo pretty.” Healy quote-tweeted her, writing, “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

In tweets that he’s since deleted, Healy seemingly dared Banks and anyone else into dissing his fiancée Gabbriette, a former member of the Charli-mentored group Nasty Cherry, who was being criticized for promoting raw milk.

Banks obliged: “The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao.”

In tweets that he has since deleted, Healy responded by threatening to slap Azealia Banks: “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards show do I’ll fucking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.” Buzzfeed has the screenshots.

Azealia Banks, apparently not intimidated, wrote back, “What type of pussy ass n***a goes online and incriminates himself this way? Lmfao a man could slap the shit out of Gabi and you wouldn’t do a damn thing. You’re too busy kissing men on stage for clout.”

She also discussed Healy’s oral hygiene and wondered how the 1975’s team would react to Healy’s threat.

For his part, Matty Healy deleted the tweet about slapping Banks and apologized: “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.” He added that Banks would “batter” him in an actual fight and that “This is round about when I’d normally deactivate.”

This did not appease Azealia Banks, who says that Healy is “going to pay got every last word of it because enough is enough.”

It appears that this story isn’t over.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease-And-Desist, While Feds Seize Thousands Of Other Fakes In LA

4 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2024

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Blasts Radiohead’s Thom Yorke And Jonny Greenwood Over BDS In New Interview

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest