Matty Healy Threatened To Slap Azealia Banks In Very Online Beef
In this day and age, it’s rare to find pop stars, or even culty quasi-pop celebrities, who are willing to pop the fuck off on social media, but Azealia Banks is not scared. Banks has been an engagingly toxic online presence for over a decade, and she’s really been hitting her stride lately, offering unsolicited career advice and withering problematic shit-talk to virtually every other famous musician out there on the landscape. Banks has had many targets, and not all of those targets have responded. But the 1975’s Matty Healy is also willing to pop the fuck off on social media, and those two are really going at each other right now, to the point where Healy briefly threatened actual violence.
Back in 2023, when Matty Healy was dating Taylor Swift, Azealia Banks warned Swift away from him: “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies.” It became a Page Six story and everything. As this Reddit thread points out, Banks has also recently had words for Healy collaborator Charli XCX: “Lmao u r so damn phony Charli. U been bending over been bending over for the gays for years and they all still think ur a snoozefest. Stop being such a performative hag. The gays think ur booooooring sis give it up.” Banks has continued to tweet about Charli, and it hasn’t all been negative, but she’s not really trying to build any bridges, either. She is also not terribly fond of Lorde.
Her Indian ancestry. I really do think living in LA and hanging out with aimless gays have made her self conscious about all the things i and the rest of her true music fans loved about her so much. I don’t think she quite understands the insidious ways in which whiteness as
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024
And this whole album roll out has been more about these other bitches than it has been about her. A technical win – absolutely, an artistic/personal win – absolutely not.
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024
I reaaaaaaaly hope this guy shes marrying can see in her the things i see in her and coax them out. And i pray none of these hot breath loose booty gays in la get in the way of that. I want her to take her man back to the uk and leave la forever. La is destroying her
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024
No clue why charli is doing charity work. Well, maybe Lordes higher ups paid charli to revive their dead investment which is why Lorde is kissing her ass so hard lmaooooo.
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024
Apple is like Johnny Marr levels of genius. Without all the screaming on top its giving literature, poetry, irony… studious music cunt tease. I would have given Apple #1 best song of the 2020's so far. Cause lorde is a wet towel
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 1, 2024
Azealia Banks is a lot, and she says a lot of fucked up stuff, but it’s also fascinating to read loud and intense takes on the music business from someone who’s still ostensibly in that business. Banks, for instance, would really like Charli XCX to win at least one major Grammy.
Well to start, I think "Apple" by Charli Xcx is definitely song of the year. "FTCU," by Nicki Minaj is Best Rap Performance, but they *might* give that award to Kendrick just to reamplify hype for his superbowl performance.. "Cowboy Carter," is winning country album of the year.… https://t.co/AdORljkfZq
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 8, 2024
Last month, after Charli hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, Banks blasted Charli’s song “360” for ripping off Ciara’s “1, 2 Step.”
I legit just a caught how this song a lazy artist studio interpolation of Ciara's 1,2 step
First off, nobody even know or cares about aj cook enough her to be riding Ciara's "This beat is
Outrageous, so contagious, make you crave it
Jazze made it (Ha!)"
Bitch said "something… https://t.co/wL3ng09qSo
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 17, 2024
Matty Healy, back on Twitter after a hiatus, responded by quote-tweeting Banks and saying, “Shut up you fucking prat.” (“Prat” is a very British insult, and it’s not quite as rude as many other very British insults. It’s schoolyard stuff.)
Shut up you fucking prat https://t.co/1rWlW3jf7I
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) November 17, 2024
Yesterday, Banks tweeted that Charli XCX “used to be soooo pretty.” Healy quote-tweeted her, writing, “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”
Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro https://t.co/xKe9b71UV1
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 3, 2024
In tweets that he’s since deleted, Healy seemingly dared Banks and anyone else into dissing his fiancée Gabbriette, a former member of the Charli-mentored group Nasty Cherry, who was being criticized for promoting raw milk.
Gabriette has been pushing raw milk, despite knowing the health risks, she’s clearly a tool for the right wing. Her father is a staunch Republican, and both she and her fiancé openly support Donald Trump.
Here’s a receipt of her family’s donation to trump for proof: pic.twitter.com/VY0hJrnNNt
— Tortured Lisa💞 (@Lisatv13) December 4, 2024
Banks obliged: “The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao.”
The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao. https://t.co/XpiAAaUT0Q
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
In tweets that he has since deleted, Healy responded by threatening to slap Azealia Banks: “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards show do I’ll fucking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.” Buzzfeed has the screenshots.
Azealia Banks, apparently not intimidated, wrote back, “What type of pussy ass n***a goes online and incriminates himself this way? Lmfao a man could slap the shit out of Gabi and you wouldn’t do a damn thing. You’re too busy kissing men on stage for clout.”
What type of pussy ass nigga goes online and incriminates himself this way? Lmfao a man could slap the shit out of Gabi and you wouldn't do a damn thing. You're too busy kissing men on stage for clout. https://t.co/XpiAAaUT0Q
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
Of course. They make urban outfitters music for tweenies. And tbh I have never set foot in a spotify or even used any of the artist growth tools, I need to change my photo on there . Stay right there. Let me be a thirst ball and add all kinds of random content on there. U… https://t.co/bk30SkORpi
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
They Played the Hulu theater, That's 5600 seats, Brixton academy is 5700. It's 4 sweaty white niggas on stage acting a fool vs one tiny chocolate diva selling out the spot twice. Come again dear. Plus, playing MSG is a status play, show costs are so expensive… artists rarely… https://t.co/wQZTAcG2GT
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
She also discussed Healy’s oral hygiene and wondered how the 1975’s team would react to Healy’s threat.
Stick up for these jibs dear, they look like white castle burger onions. It's clear you do not floss enough, dont use the right toothpaste, should quit cigs, and you wait till after coffee to brush your teeth. Your gums look inflamed like early signs of gingivitis. You must brush… https://t.co/CvJwjMfJWv pic.twitter.com/2YKOhALUYL
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
I wonder if Matt Bates and Primary Talent will take a white man threatening to hit a black woman completely unprovoked as seriously as they took me saying sand nigger despite happly profiting off of my extensive use of the word nigger. To the tune of £11m. https://t.co/P5GrNBd1WY
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
I'm actually a better singer than Matty. I did take a offense to "Just rap bro" because 1. Im not a bro 2. Im a singer first. 3. Were not about to satisfy any of these bitches egos because i sing better than all them girls, so I might have to shit on him and all of them just for… https://t.co/kw7oxYuFKH
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
For his part, Matty Healy deleted the tweet about slapping Banks and apologized: “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.” He added that Banks would “batter” him in an actual fight and that “This is round about when I’d normally deactivate.”
Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 4, 2024
She’d fuckin batter me tbf
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 4, 2024
This is round about when I’d normally deactivate
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 4, 2024
Ok I’m gonna delete that tweet that was not cool even if I was angry
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 4, 2024
I’m just having fun with my friends on the computer 🙂
— Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 4, 2024
This did not appease Azealia Banks, who says that Healy is “going to pay got every last word of it because enough is enough.”
How are you really hurt about what a bitch has to say about another when you're okay saying you like watching porn with black women being brutalized? Are u really the nigga charles Xbox is hanging with? My point proven. https://t.co/qjgJ9I5mNi
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
Fuck your mates honestly. This is like the third time you've come out of your face spewing violence specifically towards black women. Brutalized porn, ice Spice, now you're threatening to slap me and think a small apology will suffice. https://t.co/CvJwjMfJWv
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
I didn't threaten him. He threatened me, and he's going to pay for it. https://t.co/aozwzViAi8
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
Is Matty Healy In Los Angeles or London? I need to choose territory because I've had enough of niggas thinking my opinion is open season for them to threaten me. He's going to pay got every last word of it because enough is enough
— Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024
It appears that this story isn’t over.