Matty Healy Threatened To Slap Azealia Banks In Very Online Beef

In this day and age, it’s rare to find pop stars, or even culty quasi-pop celebrities, who are willing to pop the fuck off on social media, but Azealia Banks is not scared. Banks has been an engagingly toxic online presence for over a decade, and she’s really been hitting her stride lately, offering unsolicited career advice and withering problematic shit-talk to virtually every other famous musician out there on the landscape. Banks has had many targets, and not all of those targets have responded. But the 1975’s Matty Healy is also willing to pop the fuck off on social media, and those two are really going at each other right now, to the point where Healy briefly threatened actual violence.

Back in 2023, when Matty Healy was dating Taylor Swift, Azealia Banks warned Swift away from him: “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies.” It became a Page Six story and everything. As this Reddit thread points out, Banks has also recently had words for Healy collaborator Charli XCX: “Lmao u r so damn phony Charli. U been bending over been bending over for the gays for years and they all still think ur a snoozefest. Stop being such a performative hag. The gays think ur booooooring sis give it up.” Banks has continued to tweet about Charli, and it hasn’t all been negative, but she’s not really trying to build any bridges, either. She is also not terribly fond of Lorde.

Her Indian ancestry. I really do think living in LA and hanging out with aimless gays have made her self conscious about all the things i and the rest of her true music fans loved about her so much. I don’t think she quite understands the insidious ways in which whiteness as — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024

And this whole album roll out has been more about these other bitches than it has been about her. A technical win – absolutely, an artistic/personal win – absolutely not. — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024

I reaaaaaaaly hope this guy shes marrying can see in her the things i see in her and coax them out. And i pray none of these hot breath loose booty gays in la get in the way of that. I want her to take her man back to the uk and leave la forever. La is destroying her — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024

No clue why charli is doing charity work. Well, maybe Lordes higher ups paid charli to revive their dead investment which is why Lorde is kissing her ass so hard lmaooooo. — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 22, 2024

Apple is like Johnny Marr levels of genius. Without all the screaming on top its giving literature, poetry, irony… studious music cunt tease. I would have given Apple #1 best song of the 2020's so far. Cause lorde is a wet towel — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 1, 2024

Azealia Banks is a lot, and she says a lot of fucked up stuff, but it’s also fascinating to read loud and intense takes on the music business from someone who’s still ostensibly in that business. Banks, for instance, would really like Charli XCX to win at least one major Grammy.

Well to start, I think "Apple" by Charli Xcx is definitely song of the year. "FTCU," by Nicki Minaj is Best Rap Performance, but they *might* give that award to Kendrick just to reamplify hype for his superbowl performance.. "Cowboy Carter," is winning country album of the year.… https://t.co/AdORljkfZq — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 8, 2024

Last month, after Charli hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, Banks blasted Charli’s song “360” for ripping off Ciara’s “1, 2 Step.”

I legit just a caught how this song a lazy artist studio interpolation of Ciara's 1,2 step First off, nobody even know or cares about aj cook enough her to be riding Ciara's "This beat is

Outrageous, so contagious, make you crave it

Jazze made it (Ha!)" Bitch said "something… https://t.co/wL3ng09qSo — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 17, 2024

Matty Healy, back on Twitter after a hiatus, responded by quote-tweeting Banks and saying, “Shut up you fucking prat.” (“Prat” is a very British insult, and it’s not quite as rude as many other very British insults. It’s schoolyard stuff.)

Shut up you fucking prat https://t.co/1rWlW3jf7I — Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) November 17, 2024

Yesterday, Banks tweeted that Charli XCX “used to be soooo pretty.” Healy quote-tweeted her, writing, “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro https://t.co/xKe9b71UV1 — Truman Black (@Gooodmorninguys) December 3, 2024

In tweets that he’s since deleted, Healy seemingly dared Banks and anyone else into dissing his fiancée Gabbriette, a former member of the Charli-mentored group Nasty Cherry, who was being criticized for promoting raw milk.

Gabriette has been pushing raw milk, despite knowing the health risks, she’s clearly a tool for the right wing. Her father is a staunch Republican, and both she and her fiancé openly support Donald Trump. Here’s a receipt of her family’s donation to trump for proof: pic.twitter.com/VY0hJrnNNt — Tortured Lisa💞 (@Lisatv13) December 4, 2024

Banks obliged: “The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao.”

The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao. https://t.co/XpiAAaUT0Q — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024

In tweets that he has since deleted, Healy responded by threatening to slap Azealia Banks: “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards show do I’ll fucking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.” Buzzfeed has the screenshots.