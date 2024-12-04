Sleep Token Play Steam Deck Onstage At UK Tour Closer

Sleep Token are part of a wave of arena-scale metal bands that, aside from their iconography, are not actually very metal at all. They seem like music for gamers with horrid taste, a thesis supported Tuesday at London’s O2 Arena. While performing “The Summoning” during the finale of their UK tour, singer Vessel and a crew member got in some onstage video game time on a handheld Steam Deck. This magic moment is preserved on Instagram, so you all can behold its majesty below.