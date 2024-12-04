Around these parts we were big fans of Harmlessness, the 2015 sophomore opus from The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die. The album turns 10 next year, and the proggy emo revivalists are celebrating with a short anniversary tour in March. They’ll be joined by Atomic Life and a range of other openers at all six shows, which will take place in Boston, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Chicago and feature a full-length performance of Harmlessness. (Sorry, everyone west of the Mississippi!)

The band’s message announcing the tour:

Celebrating 10 years of Harmlessness in March!! Tickets on sale Friday!!

This was our first LP on @epitaphrecords , and was a big step for us as a band. This album pushed us further creatively than any other release had at that time. Still proud of what we made, and can’t wait to play it in full for the first time ever.

We're excited to have Atomic Life join us for all the shows, and to have so many friends opening each city.

Thank you to @charliewagers for the amazing artwork. It’s a dream come true to have something by one of our favorite artists to help celebrate this record.