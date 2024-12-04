Last month, Sunny War announced Armageddon In A Summer Dress, the follow-up to 2023’s Anarchist Gospel. The Tennessee country-punk musician released the lead single “Walking Contradiction” with Crass’ Steve Ignorant, and today she’s unveiling “Scornful Heart” with alt-country singer-songwriter Tré Burt.

“I met Tré sometime before COVID in Nashville during Americana Fest,” War told Brooklyn Vegan. “His set was before mine and we traded records. That was the beginning of a great friendship and we have now been working on songs together for a couple of years. We’re hoping to eventually put out an album under the name ‘Smooth Harrison’ (it’s like if George Harrison was funky). ‘Scornful Heart’ is the first song Tré and I finished together.”

Watch the self-directed music video for the tune below.

Armageddon In A Summer Dress is out 2/21 on New West Records.