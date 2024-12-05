Kurt Vile And His Family Made A Cute Video For Their Bob Dylan Cover “Must Be Santa”

One of the fun subplots in indie rock is Kurt Vile going full dad mode and involving his daughters in his music. Last year it resulted in an unexpected Charli XCX cover (need to know Kurt’s favorite Brat track), and now the Vile family is back with a Bob Dylan tune for the holidays.

In 2009, Dylan released the holiday album Christmas In The Heart. It included the Christmas polka tune “Must Be Santa,” originally written by Hal Moore and Bill Fredericks and released by Mitch Miller and later covered by Brave Combo, whose arrangement inspired the Dylan take. Because Vile is a huge Dylan head, we’ll assume he is covering Dylan’s version.

Vile and his daughters have entirely remade the track into a synth-pop track that maintains Vile’s usual zonked-out vibes while exploring an uncommon sonic palette for him. The song first appeared on last year’s Vile EP Back To Moon Beach, and last Christmas, Vile posted a cute music video for the track on his Instagram. Now it’s getting a proper release, which is cool because I missed it the first time.

Vile shared this statement:

Our “Must be Santa” video is now up on YouTube! We put this video out last year at, like, 5pm on Christmas evening (only on my Insta G) This vid was made by my brother Sam and me (but mostly Sam) in 2023 ….and rescued later that year by Josh Walker (who shot the additional Philly footage of us a few days before Christmas… and then he final edited the video on Christmas Eve and a lil on Christmas Day, too, haha) “Must be Santa” is available on last year’s Back to Moon Beach EP (thanks, Bob Dylan!) Happy holidaze!

According to a press release, Kurt and Sam Vile directed the video, and Vile family members in the cast include Sam as Santa, Jelloman as Dasher, Awilda as Dancer, Delphine as the Christmas Elf, Koda as Prancer, and Jeralyn as Vixen. Watch below along with the video for the Dylan original.

Vile has also announced a second benefit show for Philadelphia’s Natural Creativity Center. He’ll be playing a solo set at Johnny Brenda’s in Philly on Jan. 18 with opener Mike Polizze of Purling Hiss. Tickets will be available here starting this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. ET.