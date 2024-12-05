The rock-documentary business continues to boom, and we’re about to get a new one about Led Zeppelin, one of the all-time great bands. Becoming Led Zeppelin was directed by American Epic filmmaker Bernard MacMahon, and it’s being billed as the first-ever authorized documentary about the band. This one has been in the works for a while, and MacMahon screened an unfinished cut at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. It’s done now, and Sony Pictures Classics will release it into theaters next year. Today, we get to see the trailer.

Becoming Led Zeppelin follows the band’s early years, and surviving members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones all give talking-head interviews. It’s also got a previously unheard interview with late drum god John Bonham. Judging by the trailer, there won’t be anything too revelatory in this one, though it’s definitely fun to see those guys as little kids. But this thing will screen in IMAX, and I have to imagine that it’ll be really fun to see and hear young Zeppelin on a massive screen, blasting from massive speakers. Watch the trailer below.

Becoming Led Zeppelin opens in theaters 2/7.