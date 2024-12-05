Sky Ferreira – “Leash”

New Music December 5, 2024 12:17 PM By Abby Jones

“Leash,” the new song from Sky Ferreira, is here. The singer’s first track since 2022’s “Don’t Forget” is from the upcoming A24 film Babygirl.

Co-written with Jorge Elbrecht, “Leash” also marks Ferreira’s first independent release since Capitol dropped her in late 2023. Along with the song, a press release today promises that Masochism, Ferreira’s long, long-awaited sophomore album, is “now set for launch.” There are no further details on that front as of yet.

Ferreira spoke about her fraught relationship with Capitol in a new interview with Vogue this week, saying “they waited until the 10-year anniversary of Night Time, My Time to drop me via an automated message that got forwarded to me.”

Out on Christmas day, Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman as a CEO who has an affair with her intern. “That character is very self-destructive and destructive with other people’s lives, but she kinda has to go through this whole experience for the sake of growing as a person,” Ferreira explained in the same Vogue interview. “I think that’s why I connected to the material so much, even though my circumstances are so different from the world of the film.”

Listen to “Leash” below.

