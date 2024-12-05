Cootie Catcher are an evocatively named band from Toronto who have the approval of some of the city’s best exports. Specifically, they opened for Ducks Ltd.’s release show, and they’re opening all three of Alvvays’ hometown shows this weekend too. Based on the new song they released today, I can see why.

“Friend Of A Friend” has yet to appear on Bandcamp or any of the usual DSPs, but Cootie Catcher posted a music video for the track today. It’s an uptempo lo-fi indiepop track with lots of squiggly keyboard sounds, a crisp and insistent backbeat, and charmingly twee multi-person vocals. This lineage of influences the band’s Nolan Jakupovski supplied to Flood makes perfect sense:

In general, our music is influenced by bands like Beat Happening, Belle and Sebastian, and Arthur Russell, but also heavily inspired by Caribou’s first album under the name Manitoba and lots of Squarepusher and music that YouTube recommends when you go down that electronic rabbit hole.

I’m finding “Friend Of A Friend” quite addictive this afternoon, and maybe you will too. Watch below.