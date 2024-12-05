It’s always nice when a hard Skepta track hits the internet, and just such a song has materialized today. “Alpha Omega,” the superstar British emcee’s latest, features a beat by none other than turn-of-the-2010s maximalist king Lex Luger, who teamed up with Deedotwill and Thrilla for trap production much more reined-in than I expected from the king of gothic bombast. On the other hand, Skepta rides the beat with the type of commanding shit talk that’s exactly what I associate with him. Check it out: