Reading & Leeds Festivals Announce 2025 Lineup

Reading & Leeds Festival is set to take place next year on August 21-24 at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds. Today, the dual-style fest announced its first run of 2025 headliners, including Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Hozier, and Bring Me The Horizon.

Additional 2025 acts include AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Sammy Virij, Trippie Redd, Amyl And The Sniffers, Conan Gray, the Kooks, the Dare, Enter Shikari, Wallows, Sea Girls, Mannequin Pussy, Soft Play, Lambrini Girls, DJ EZ, and Bloc Party, who will perform the fest’s inaugural Icon Set.

Tickets for the two events go on general sale starting December 9. Peek the full lineup(s), and look for tickets here.