In April of this year, post-hardcore greats Thursday released their first new song since 2011: “Application For Release From The Dream.” Tonight, they’re releasing a follow up, “White Bikes,” which comes with a video of the band recording the single at the historic Hansa Studios in Berlin. It also happens to be the 25th anniversary of Thursday’s first-ever single release.

Thursday’s Geoff Rickly shared quite a bit of background on “White Bikes,” which he calls “our gift to you this holiday season”:

SURPRISE! We’ve been blown away by your support this year: you’ve bought our merch, come to our shows, streamed our music. In April we dropped our first song in over a decade. Then in June we had the opportunity to spend some time at Hansa studios in Berlin, where David Bowie wrote and recorded Heroes, where Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Depeche Mode and REM all made history. There are still magical places left in this world and Hansa is one of them. The result of this session — a song called “White Bikes” and a video documenting our time in Berlin — will start to appear online as the clock strikes midnight around the world tonight / tomorrow morning. Twenty five years to the day that we unveiled our first ever song, we are sharing our newest one.

This is our gift to you this holiday season. We hope you love it as much as we do. “White Bikes” started with an idea from Norman Brannon, and you can hear his distinctive style all over this song. Stuart Richardson had the idea to produce the track like a nostalgic, upbeat, summertime version of War All the Time. Geoff told us that the lyrics deal with the loss of a dear friend — one of the first people he ever played music with — who disappeared one day on his bike. This one means a lot to us for a lot of different reasons. We have no record label, we have no “team” behind this. But we have each and every one of you and that is all weve ever really needed in these 25 years… “White Bikes” on the side of the road.