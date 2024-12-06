Watch Mark Hoppus Perform “Heart Tattoo” With Joyce Manor

When I saw Joyce Manor in San Diego a few years ago, the band played in front of a screen that cheekily read “Blink-182.” On Thursday (Dec. 5), Joyce Manor played the second night of their Never Hungover Again anniversary tour in LA, and Mark Hoppus joined them for “Heart Tattoo.”

At the Hollywood Palladium, Barry Johnson introduced Hoppus as “one of the finest American songwriters ever.” Hoppus told the crowd, “Don’t cheer, I might fuck it up.” He did not fuck it up; it was a great performance, and now we know what “Heart Tattoo” would sound like as a Blink-182 song, which I never knew I needed until now. Watch videos below.

