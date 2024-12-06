Village People’s Policeman And Construction Worker Are Fighting Over Whether “Y.M.C.A.” Is Gay

Village People’s novelty disco classic and wedding dancefloor staple “YMCA” became a fixture of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. This week, Victor Willis, who dresses as a policeman or naval officer during Village People shows, thanked Trump for using the song and threatened to sue any media outlet who described the song as a “gay anthem.” One of his bandmates took issue with that.

David Hodo, the construction worker in the Village People, posted on Facebook about producer Jacques Morali’s crucial role in writing “YMCA.” Morali was gay, he died of AIDS in 1991, and he assembled the Village People to represent flamboyant gay fantasy characters. According to Hodo, Morali was expressly inspired to write the song by interactions with gay porn stars who worked out at the YMCA. Hodo also disputes Willis’ take that “YMCA” has endured because of great songwriting and not the accompanying dance, developed on American Bandstand. Here’s what he wrote:

Just to be clear, there would be no YMCA song without Jacques Morali. He came up with the hook, as he did with all the VP music, after Randy Jones took him to a YMCA and introduced him to several gay porn stars who worked out there. It’s only slightly nauseating to hear Willis speak as though he were a Stephen Sondheim. YMCA would have disappeared from the charts for good had it not been for the fact that the kids from American Bandstand came up with the arm movements. That silly little dance is why this song has endured, not the ‘brilliant’ song writing.

Willis has now responded in a Facebook post of his own, in which he points out that Hodo was not the original construction worker in the Village people, argues that Morali hated Hodo, and commands, “back in your hole before I crush you again.” Here’s the full text of that post:

Well, well, well, what have we here. David Hodo comes out his hole to comment on me and my writing partner Jacques Morali. First of all David, Jacques hated you and you know it. So I wouldn’t put much stock in whatever you have to say about me and Jacques. Therefore, back in your hole before I crush you again, you replacement (non-original) Village People member who has lied for years that you’re an original. The original construction worker is Mark Mussler (RIP) and don’t you forget it.

Looks like we got a macho man over here! Willis has actually been at war with Hodo for years, so don’t expect this conflict to die down any time soon.