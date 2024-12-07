Doja Cat’s Top Artists This Year Include Ty Segall, Sweet Pill, Adrianne Lenker

Doja Cat is full of surprises. The pop/hip-hop eccentric has always been open about her interest in alternative music, even once saying she wanted to make a hardcore album. On Friday (Dec. 6), she shared her Apple Music Replay, which features indie rock favorites like Ty Segall, Sweet Pill, and Adrianne Lenker.

Sweet Pill bandleader Zayna Youssef replied, “holy crap thats my band.” Other top artists for Doja include Amyl And The Sniffers, Viagra Boys, Khruangbin, Homeshake, and Chappell Roan. Her top genres are Alternative, Adult Alternative (whatever that means), Rock, Indie Rock, and Pop. When someone replied with criticism of those genres, she replied, “You minimize blackness to a musical genre. You are not the measurer of the black experience. You don’t know me and I will continue to enjoy and listen to the music I love created by all different races of people.”

holy crap thats my band — Zayna (@ZaynaYoussef) December 7, 2024