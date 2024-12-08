Shabazz Palaces – “Time Knows Me”

Shabazz Palaces, the Seattle hip hop group led by Digable Planets’ Ishmael Butler, have shared a new single this weekend called “Time Knows Me.” It’s not yet available on Spotify or Apple Music, but they have shared the music video for the song, directed by illustrator Joe Garber. It’s nearly eight minutes long and entirely animated with a bunch of sci-fi and fantasy imagery.

Shabazz Palaces have put out two full-length albums in the past two years, their most recent LP being March’s Exotic Birds Of Prey. Butler and company haven’t shared much about “Time Knows Me,” so it’s unclear if another new record is on the way. But this is what they had to say about the song in the YouTube description:

A cosmic quest across space to fold time, there is a place that beckons, a place to break the curse of mortality. The wizard has come across an artifact outside of time and sets out on a journey infinitely-repeated, forever endured, and never completed. A finite life is intolerable. Like a lichen that infests the brain, there is a dream of extending this flash of existence but it’s a dangerous path to walk.

Listen to “Time Knows Me” below.