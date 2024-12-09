Jay-Z Responds To Lawsuit Alleging He And Diddy Raped A 13-Year-Old

In one of many sexual misconduct lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z was accused today of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs in 2000. As NBC News reports, an anonymous accuser identified as Jane Doe filed the lawsuit in October and refiled it today in revised form to include Jay-Z.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has now responded to the lawsuit, denying its claims. In a statement issued through his company Roc Nation, Carter called the lawsuit’s claims “idiotic” and described Tony Buzbee, the high-profile lawyer representing multiple plaintiffs in cases against Combs, as a “deplorable human.”

Carter said he received a letter from Buzbee seeking a settlement to avoid the allegations going public, which Carter described as a blackmail attempt. He said instead of seeking to keep the situation quiet, the gesture “made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion.”

Carter also argued that if these allegations were legitimate, they would merit more than just a civil lawsuit: “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Here is the full text of Carter’s statement:

My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer” named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity. My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all “celebrities” are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.

According to NBC News, Carter has filed his own lawsuit against Buzbee in response to the allegations and settlement outreach.

UPDATE: On Monday (Dec. 9) Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro filed docs asking the judge to make the plaintiff identify herself. Jay already anonymously sought to have the lawsuit dismissed last month, and has now acknowledged he was “high profile individual” who brought that motion.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.