Maggie Rogers & Sturgill Simpson Covered The Grateful Dead, & Sheryl Crow And Queen Latifah Covered Bonnie Raitt At Kennedy Center Honors

Every year, Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center throws a grand gala to salute artists and musicians who have made important contributions to American culture. This year’s Kennedy Center Honors, the last of Joe Biden’s presidency, went down last night, and Biden and Kamala Harris were on hand to celebrate the Grateful Dead and Bonnie Raitt, as well as Cuban-American jazz bandleader Arturo Sandoval, director Francis Ford Coppola, and Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

The three surviving members of the Grateful Dead were all in attendance last night, and Billboard reports that the late Phil Lesh’s grandson Graham performed with a band that included Sturgill Simpson and Don Was. Simpson sang “Ripple,” while Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges duetted on “Fire On The Mountain” and Dave Matthews and Susan Tedeschi sang “Sugaree.” All the singers came together for a show-closing version of Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away.”

Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile both spoke in honor of Bonnie Raitt, and they sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me” together. Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris got together to sing “Angel From Montgomery,” the John Prine song that Raitt famously covered. Queen Latifah covered “Something To Talk About,” and Crow sang “Nick Of Time” with Jackson Browne, James Taylor, and Arnold McCuller.

To celebrate the Apollo Theater, Savion Glover did a tap-dancing routine, while the War And Treaty sang a medley of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s songs. Queen Latifah and Dave Chappelle spoke.

The event will air 12/23 on CBS. Videos of the performances aren’t online yet, but you can see little pieces of them in the CBS Mornings coverage below.

Here’s Joe Biden’s White House reception for the honorees.