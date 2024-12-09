Frog – “Did Santa Come”

Indie-folk duo Frog have released a few holiday-adjacent songs in the past, but they haven’t exactly been the most merry; for example, 2015’s “Wish Upon A Bar” is about getting piss drunk to forget how much you miss someone in the weeks leading up to Christmas. But today, the indie-folk duo are back with a much happier yuletide tune called “Did Santa Come,” which also serves as the first single to their upcoming album 1000 Variations On The Same Song.

“This song is about my son when he was two years old at Christmas time,” the band’s Daniel Bateman says in a press release. “Every morning for two-three weeks after, he would wake up and ask, ‘Did Santa come?’ Seeing the world through the eyes of your children makes it all very beautiful.” But there’s still a cheeky, dry sense of humor here, with lines like “You think I’m dumb? What’d he bring me?”

Listen to “Did Santa Come” and see their upcoming tour dates below.

<a href="https://heyitsfrog.bandcamp.com/track/did-santa-come">DID SANTA COME by Frog</a>

3/08 Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, US

3/22 The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, US

3/23 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA, US

3/25 The Black Lodge, Seattle, WA, US

3/26 The Fox Cabaret Projection Room, Vancouver, BC, Canada

3/27 Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR, US

3/28 Treefort Music Fest, Boise, ID, US

4/03 Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY, US

4/11 Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, US

1000 Variations On The Same Song is out in February via Audio Antihero/Tape Wormies.