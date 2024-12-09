Two years ago, the great Long Island rapper Roc Marciano and the great Los Angeles producer the Alchemist teamed up to release their collaborative album The Elephant Man’s Bones. It was so good. Last year, they dropped a couple of extra tracks. Now, Roc Marci and the Alchemist have once again joined forces to release another full-length collaboration. This one is called The Skeleton Key, and it’s out now, but only if you buy it from Roc Marciano’s website.

Roc Marciano has used this tactic for new albums plenty of times in the past. He’ll release them for paid download, often at a fairly heft price point, from his website, and they’ll eventually appear on streaming services. This time, a download copy of The Skeleton Key will run you $40, which honestly seems bold. If I didn’t have to worry about money, though, I’d buy it. But we won’t have to wait long to hear the album on streaming services; it arrives Friday. In the meantime, those of us who don’t have $40 burning holes in our pockets will have to be content with the single “Chopstick.”

“Chopstick” is vintage Roc Marciano, with tons of terse and obliquely written punchlines, delivered nonchalantly. The Alchemist’s production is tough and insistent, but it’s got a jazzy float to it. If you’re familiar with these two, you know exactly how this will sound, and it will not disappoint you. Below, check out the “Chopstick” video and the tracklist for The Skeleton Key.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mystery God”

02 “Street Magic”

03 “Chopstick”

04 “Knock It Off”

05 “Acid”

06 “Rauf”

07 “Chateau Josue”

08 “Skirt Steak”

09 “Cryotherapy”

10 “Make Sure”

11 “Hard Drugz” *

12 “Bleu Mouson” *

* download-only bonus tracks

The Skeleton Key is available now from Roc Marciano’s website. It arrives on streaming services 12/13.