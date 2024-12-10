The 10 Best Experimental Albums Of 2024

01

Rafael Toral - Spectral Evolution (Moikai) Spotify

Apple Music

Bandcamp

You can read a more measured opinion on Rafael Toral in my year-end blurb for Pitchfork, so I’ll indulge in something a little bloggier here: What the fuck even is this thing? The narrative went that Rafael Toral, best known for four gushing guitar-drone albums released between 1994 and 2001, was returning to the six-string, an underground icon reclaiming to his roots in a world where the EBow has basically replaced the guitar pick for any solo dude with an 8:30 opening slot. Spectral Evolution starts with some plaintive pluck and some squonking feedback fuckery and then, about 90 seconds in, the whole mess eases into the type of warm, sentimental jazz chords you’d expect from George Gershwin. A 47-minute journey, it travels woozily through enveloping drone, glacial solos, and chattering jazz that sounds like toy robots bumping into each other. Which brings me to my original question: What the fuck even is this thing? Electroacoustic free-jazz? Tin pan alley ambient? Spontaneous shoegaze? FDR-era EAI?