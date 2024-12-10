Paul McCartney And Isaac Asimov’s Scrapped Alien Musical Detailed In New Book

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), The McCartney Legacy, Volume 2: 1974-80 by Adrian Sinclair and Allan Kozinn arrives on HarperCollins. The book reveals new details about Paul McCartney’s scrapped musical with late sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, as per The Guardian.

The working title for the film was Five And Five And One, and the plot included aliens and the former Beatle’s band Wings that he formed with his wife Linda and ex-Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine. Here’s part of the treatment, as written by McCartney:

A ‘flying saucer’ lands. Out of it get five creatures. They transmute before your very eyes into ‘us’ [Wings]. They are here to take over Earth by taking America by storm and they proceed to do this supergroup style. Meanwhile — back in the sticks of Britain — lives the original group, whose personalities are being used by the aliens…

McCartney visited Asimov in New York in 1974 in hopes of collaborating on a script because Asimov was too scared of flying to go to London. “He can imagine himself into far-off galaxies, but he wouldn’t get on a plane,” McCartney told Kozinn.

Asimov made an expanded version that changed the aliens into “energy-beings” from a dying planet to “occupy, rather than clone” the Wings members “while being incapable of understanding human emotions such as love.” “They’ve just been sitting there,” Sinclair explained about the documents. “Paul’s treatment reads like something Paul and Linda cooked up while they were smoking something particularly potent.”

“By early 1975, the project was abandoned,” Kozinn explained about the musical. “‘Nothing ever came of this because McCartney couldn’t recognize good stuff’ was Asimov’s succinct take on the pair’s failed collaboration, scrawled across the first page of his 1,800-word treatment.”