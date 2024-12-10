Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Are Joining Forces As The Satchvai Band

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are part of a dying breed: flamboyant shredders lighting up their fretboards with highly technical prowess, impervious to changing trends. This archetype hasn’t had a prominent place within pop culture in the 21st century, but Satch and Vai persist, bringing their guitar heroism to adoring crowds around the world. Often, they’ve done so together as part of various package tours over the decades, dating back to the ’70s, when a teenage Vai took lessons from fellow youngster Satriani. Now, their two bands are becoming one.

Satriani and Vai will take stages together next year as the Satchvai Band. It’s a merger that’s been in progress for a while, as the two virtuosos have spent more and more time on the road together, and it will fully come to fruition on a jaunt across Europe next summer. They’re calling it the Surfing With The Hydra Tour, a reference to Satriani’s signature album Surfing With The Alien and Vai’s multi-necked guitar, the Hydra (as well as his song “Teeth Of The Hydra”). Check out the dates here and watch a trailer below.

We’re not done yet – we want more! 🔥 – Joe Joe & @SteveVai are thrilled to announce the return of the Satch/Vai duo in 2025, and this time, there’s a twist! Europe, get ready for the #SurfingWithTheHydraTour – an exclusive summer adventure where Joe and Steve will perform… pic.twitter.com/ddVoAbMFH3 — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) December 9, 2024

