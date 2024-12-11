The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2024

This year’s best country albums list is once again presented in partnership with Don’t Rock The Inbox, the amazing country music newsletter run by Stereogum contributors Marissa R. Moss and Natalie Weiner. Check it out and consider buying a subscription.

Another year, another flood of news that country is more popular than it’s ever been! Unfortunately with a few notable exceptions, the country music dominating the charts over at Billboard is too often algorithm bait crafted by a cynical Nashville machine that leverages its rich tradition as collateral to promote an mostly interchangeable cast of white, straight, cisgender men.

Plenty of people have been fighting that tide; most notable this year were Shaboozey and Beyoncé, who made concerted efforts to enter a genre (and specifically, radio format) more hellbent on maintaining a legacy of racist exclusion than any particular musical one. Never mind that Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was not just a smart, thoughtful, and catchy reinvention of an aughts hip-hop classic but the biggest song of the year, or that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter boosted not just his career but those of a whole slew of other talented Black country artists. Neither, predictably, was enough to actually change the way Music City operates in a substantive way; the Luke Bryans of the world have made sure of that.

But country’s commercial growth goes beyond Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen and even Zach Bryan (and to a lesser extent Lainey Wilson, because women are allowed one at a time and without as much fanfare, as ever) — and all their legions of imitators. Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson are filling arenas, Sierra Ferrell has gone from upstart to Grammy darling in no time flat, and “Americana” acts of all stripes are surging in popularity (thanks in no small part to music direction over at Yellowstone). Country is cool again, and the flood of excellent records that came out this year is proof.

Narrowing them down to 10 favorites was obviously a challenge, with legends like Willie Nelson releasing Flaming Lips covers, Miranda Lambert returning to Texas, and Charley Crockett putting out not one but two albums — and some stuff even went on outside the Lone Star State! There is so much wonderful music we’ve written about over the course of the year at Don’t Rock The Inbox, and this is just a tiny fraction of it; all the same, we’re hoping this array gives you some good listening. Here are our favorite albums of 2024, presented in alphabetical order.