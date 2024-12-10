Jack White Wishes A Happy 50th Birthday To “Big Sister” Meg White

News December 10, 2024 1:41 PM By Abby Jones

In the off-chance that you didn’t already know, Jack White and Meg White were married when the White Stripes released their debut album, but they told everyone they were brother and sister. The Whites divorced in 2000, and the White Stripes officially broke up in 2011. For a while after that, they understandably didn’t speak to each other too much. But Jack has always had nice things to say about Meg regardless, having come to her defense last year after a tweet went viral calling her a “terrible” drummer. And today, he’s publicly celebrating his “big sister” on her birthday.

Jack posted a photo of Meg on Instagram today for her 50th birthday. In the caption, he wrote: “HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY to my big sister, the great Meg White. There’s only one of you Meggo, they broke the mold. You’re still inspiring people, including me. Love you so much. -Jack III”

See the post below.

