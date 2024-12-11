J. Cole’s 2025 Dreamville Fest Will Be The Last One

J. Cole recently announced a 10 year anniversary show for his beloved album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Today, the rapper revealed that his Dreamville Festival will be having its final year in 2025.

“What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared,” the festival’s Instagram wrote in a post. “From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, a place to share in experiences. Let’s run it back one more time in April!”

The lineup has not yet been revealed, but it’ll take place April 5 and 6 in Raleigh. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (Dec. 11) at 9 a.m. EST. This year’s festival included J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him, saying, “That was the lamest, goofiest shit.”