Hear Julia Jacklin And Faye Webster Duet On A New Version Of “Good Guy”

New Music December 11, 2024 12:04 PM By Abby Jones

Julia Jacklin’s excellent sophomore album Crushing turned five years old back in February. To celebrate the occasion, she recently enlisted Faye Webster for a new duet of album highlight “Good Guy,” which they recorded at the Gem near Melbourne. After being available exclusively on YouTube for a couple of months, the Webster-assisted “Good Guy” is now available on streaming. Both Jacklin and Webster have gorgeous voices on their own, primed for folksy indie-pop; together, they sound expectedly lovely. Listen to the new version of “Good Guy” below.

