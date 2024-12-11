Julia Jacklin’s excellent sophomore album Crushing turned five years old back in February. To celebrate the occasion, she recently enlisted Faye Webster for a new duet of album highlight “Good Guy,” which they recorded at the Gem near Melbourne. After being available exclusively on YouTube for a couple of months, the Webster-assisted “Good Guy” is now available on streaming. Both Jacklin and Webster have gorgeous voices on their own, primed for folksy indie-pop; together, they sound expectedly lovely. Listen to the new version of “Good Guy” below.