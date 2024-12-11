Two generations of Canadian power-pop came together at Toronto’s Concert Hall on Saturday night. Last week, the great Alvvays, in between album cycles, played a three-night run of hometown shows at that venue. They finished each night by covering “I Am The Cancer,” a song from long-running Halifax legends Sloan’s 1992 debut Smeared. On the final night, Sloan’s own Chris Murphy came out to sing it with them.

The Sloan/Alvvays connection makes total sense, and Chris Murphy seemed very stoked to be up there with the band. Sloan’s version of “I Am The Cancer” sounded a lot like the original, which sounds a lot like an Alvvays song. Watch some fan footage below.