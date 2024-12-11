Watch Alvvays Cover Sloan With Chris Murphy In Toronto

News December 11, 2024 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Alvvays Cover Sloan With Chris Murphy In Toronto

News December 11, 2024 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Two generations of Canadian power-pop came together at Toronto’s Concert Hall on Saturday night. Last week, the great Alvvays, in between album cycles, played a three-night run of hometown shows at that venue. They finished each night by covering “I Am The Cancer,” a song from long-running Halifax legends Sloan’s 1992 debut Smeared. On the final night, Sloan’s own Chris Murphy came out to sing it with them.

The Sloan/Alvvays connection makes total sense, and Chris Murphy seemed very stoked to be up there with the band. Sloan’s version of “I Am The Cancer” sounded a lot like the original, which sounds a lot like an Alvvays song. Watch some fan footage below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Charli XCX Talks The Velvet Underground & Nico, Lana Del Rey Celebrates Jack Antonoff At Variety’s Hitmakers Awards

4 days ago 0

The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2024

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” (Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, & Lil Wayne)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest